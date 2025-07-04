Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,358.3% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 73,084 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,389,000 after acquiring an additional 22,581 shares in the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,650,000. Finally, Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $89.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.41. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.15 and a 52-week high of $90.51. The company has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

