Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 410 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises 2.1% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth $25,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $281.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.98. The stock has a market cap of $113.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $251.42 and a 1-year high of $306.91.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 15.05%. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.67%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CB shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $316.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.53.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total value of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,447,670.80. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $24,694,489.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 237,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,998,174.72. The trade was a 26.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,390 shares of company stock worth $29,163,135 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

