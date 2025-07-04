CAB Payments (LON:CABP) Trading 18.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of CAB Payments Holdings Limited (LON:CABP – Get Free Report) shot up 18.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 55 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 54.70 ($0.75). 2,140,292 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 332% from the average session volume of 495,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46 ($0.63).

Analyst Ratings Changes

CABP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of CAB Payments from GBX 105 ($1.43) to GBX 99 ($1.35) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of CAB Payments in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th.

Get CAB Payments alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CABP

CAB Payments Trading Down 2.9%

Insider Activity

The company has a market cap of £127.27 million and a P/E ratio of 6.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 44.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 51.57.

In related news, insider Susanne Chishti bought 57,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £23,734.90 ($32,402.59). 64.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAB Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAB Payments Holdings plc and its subsidiaries (CAB Payments) is a market leader in business-to-business cross-border payments and foreign exchange, specialising in hard-to-reach markets. CAB Payments uses its strength of network, technology, and expertise to seamlessly move money where it’s needed and is the holding company for Crown Agents Bank, a UK-regulated bank.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CAB Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAB Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.