CAB Payments (LON:CABP) Shares Up 18.9% – Here’s Why

CAB Payments Holdings Limited (LON:CABP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 18.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 55 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 54.70 ($0.75). Approximately 2,140,292 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 332% from the average daily volume of 495,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46 ($0.63).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CABP shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of CAB Payments in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of CAB Payments from GBX 105 ($1.43) to GBX 99 ($1.35) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

CAB Payments Trading Down 2.9%

Insider Activity at CAB Payments

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 44.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 51.57. The company has a market capitalization of £127.27 million and a P/E ratio of 6.56.

In related news, insider Susanne Chishti acquired 57,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £23,734.90 ($32,402.59). 64.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CAB Payments

(Get Free Report)

CAB Payments Holdings plc and its subsidiaries (CAB Payments) is a market leader in business-to-business cross-border payments and foreign exchange, specialising in hard-to-reach markets. CAB Payments uses its strength of network, technology, and expertise to seamlessly move money where it’s needed and is the holding company for Crown Agents Bank, a UK-regulated bank.

Featured Articles

