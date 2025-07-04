ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Itv Plc. (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 693 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ITVPY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ITV to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered ITV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

Get ITV alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ITV

ITV Trading Down 3.0%

About ITV

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

(Get Free Report)

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.