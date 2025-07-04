Trafalgar Property Group (LON:TRAF) Stock Price Down 15.6% – Here’s What Happened

Trafalgar Property Group plc (LON:TRAF – Get Free Report) dropped 15.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Approximately 21,124,314 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 8,198,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

Trafalgar Property Group Stock Down 7.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of £228,585.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.04.

About Trafalgar Property Group

Trafalgar Property Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in residual property development business in the United Kingdom. The company undertakes residential property and assisted living projects. It is also involved in the renting of residential properties. The company was formerly known as Trafalgar New Homes Plc and changed its name to Trafalgar Property Group plc in March 2018.

