PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Sells $195,598.92 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 15,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $195,598.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,595.68. This represents a 26.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Pantelick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 3rd, Steven Pantelick sold 15,690 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $201,145.80.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Steven Pantelick sold 4,000 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $48,280.00.

On Monday, May 5th, Steven Pantelick sold 4,000 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $39,320.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $622.40 million, a PE ratio of 160.33 and a beta of 1.54. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.13.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). PubMatic had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $63.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in PubMatic by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 37,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 483.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 457,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 378,714 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in PubMatic by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 109,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 39,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

PUBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on PubMatic from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.11.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

