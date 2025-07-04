PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Sells $195,598.92 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 15,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $195,598.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,595.68. This represents a 26.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Steven Pantelick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 3rd, Steven Pantelick sold 15,690 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $201,145.80.
- On Tuesday, June 3rd, Steven Pantelick sold 4,000 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $48,280.00.
- On Monday, May 5th, Steven Pantelick sold 4,000 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $39,320.00.
PubMatic Stock Up 1.2%
Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $622.40 million, a PE ratio of 160.33 and a beta of 1.54. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in PubMatic by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 37,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 483.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 457,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 378,714 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in PubMatic by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 109,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 39,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PUBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on PubMatic from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.11.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.
