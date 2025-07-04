Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $68.78 and last traded at $68.64, with a volume of 604819 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.54.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $471,967,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,915,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,487 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,090.0% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,088,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,724 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,061,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,182,000 after purchasing an additional 589,303 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,065,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,647,000 after purchasing an additional 542,486 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

