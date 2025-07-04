Osmosis Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $104.97 Million (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. In the last week, Osmosis has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One Osmosis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. Osmosis has a total market cap of $104.97 million and approximately $4.66 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Osmosis alerts:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108,904.74 or 0.99963911 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108,480.78 or 0.99648017 BTC.

About Osmosis

Osmosis’ launch date was June 18th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 996,753,000 coins and its circulating supply is 735,254,900 coins. The official message board for Osmosis is forum.osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone. The Reddit community for Osmosis is https://reddit.com/r/osmosislab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osmosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Osmosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Osmosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Osmosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.