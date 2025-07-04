tokenbot (CLANKER) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $40.03 Million

tokenbot (CLANKER) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. tokenbot has a total market cap of $40.03 million and $4.26 million worth of tokenbot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One tokenbot token can currently be purchased for about $40.03 or 0.00036743 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, tokenbot has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get tokenbot alerts:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108,904.74 or 0.99963911 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108,480.78 or 0.99648017 BTC.

tokenbot Profile

tokenbot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The official website for tokenbot is www.clanker.world.

Buying and Selling tokenbot

According to CryptoCompare, “tokenbot (CLANKER) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. tokenbot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of tokenbot is 40.27331072 USD and is down -5.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $4,000,138.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.clanker.world/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tokenbot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade tokenbot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy tokenbot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for tokenbot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for tokenbot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.