Arcblock Price Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $67.85 million and $315.34 thousand worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00000632 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108,904.74 or 0.99963911 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108,480.78 or 0.99648017 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Arcblock Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

