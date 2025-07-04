Insider Selling: F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Sells 1,300 Shares of Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.32, for a total transaction of $382,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 107,100 shares in the company, valued at $31,521,672. This trade represents a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Thursday, May 1st, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.54, for a total transaction of $343,902.00.

F5 stock opened at $300.03 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.55 and a 52-week high of $313.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $284.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.92.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. F5 had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $590.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. F5’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on F5 from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of F5 from $269.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $296.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 34,698.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 746,089 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $198,661,000 after acquiring an additional 743,945 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth $171,127,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in F5 by 598.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 425,275 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $106,944,000 after buying an additional 364,372 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,387,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,434,583,000 after buying an additional 312,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in F5 by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 560,493 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $149,242,000 after buying an additional 294,050 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

