Non-Playable Coin Trading Up 6.6% Over Last Week (NPC)

Non-Playable Coin (NPC) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 4th. Non-Playable Coin has a total market capitalization of $125.04 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Non-Playable Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Non-Playable Coin has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Non-Playable Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Non-Playable Coin Token Profile

Non-Playable Coin was first traded on July 28th, 2023. Non-Playable Coin’s total supply is 8,050,126,520 tokens. Non-Playable Coin’s official Twitter account is @nonplayablecoin. The official website for Non-Playable Coin is www.npc.com.

Non-Playable Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Playable Coin (NPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Non-Playable Coin has a current supply of 8,050,126,520 with 7,432,557,809.56698415 in circulation. The last known price of Non-Playable Coin is 0.01620753 USD and is up 3.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $3,087,122.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.npc.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Playable Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Non-Playable Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Non-Playable Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

