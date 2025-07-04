crvUSD (CRVUSD) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $116.85 Million

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. During the last seven days, crvUSD has traded down 0% against the dollar. crvUSD has a market capitalization of $116.85 million and $22.59 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One crvUSD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00000918 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108,904.74 or 0.99963911 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108,480.78 or 0.99648017 BTC.

crvUSD Profile

crvUSD was first traded on May 14th, 2023. crvUSD’s total supply is 116,855,585 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,865,940 tokens. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance. The official website for crvUSD is www.curve.finance.

Buying and Selling crvUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 116,874,596.43283992. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99998004 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $24,848,782.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.curve.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade crvUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase crvUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

