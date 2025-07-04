Hartline Investment Corp Sells 600 Shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI)

Hartline Investment Corp trimmed its position in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 12.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $563,048,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,757,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,817,616,000 after buying an additional 1,934,622 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,489,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $557,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,554 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,199,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,133 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,814,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $488,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,977 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNI. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Argus raised Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.52.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $106.75 on Friday. Canadian National Railway Company has a 12-month low of $91.65 and a 12-month high of $123.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 22.29%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $0.8875 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.49%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

