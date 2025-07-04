OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,026,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,525 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $27,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 16,327,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,627,000 after buying an additional 761,829 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,923,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,435,000 after acquiring an additional 159,462 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,691,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,951 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,141,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,745,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,274,000 after purchasing an additional 307,313 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.71. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $30.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.01.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

