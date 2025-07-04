OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $119.12 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,610,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,113 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $119,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,720.0% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,940,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882,889 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $122,209,000. United Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $108,673,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,090,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,558,000 after buying an additional 2,983,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,363,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,530,000 after buying an additional 2,911,905 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $36.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.11. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $36.66.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

