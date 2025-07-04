GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Has $19.30 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $19,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Capital International Investors grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,687,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,869,000 after buying an additional 470,829 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,848,000 after acquiring an additional 405,425 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,306,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,568,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,386,000 after purchasing an additional 308,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $383,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $2,975.00 price objective (up previously from $2,840.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,645.94.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,507.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,463.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2,128.17. The company has a market capitalization of $127.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,579.78 and a 1 year high of $2,645.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.92. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

