4J Wealth Management LLC Acquires 16,589 Shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX)

4J Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX – Free Report) by 175.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,589 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. 4J Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.31% of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,861,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 276,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,716,000 after acquiring an additional 9,574 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,547,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 336.3% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 90,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 70,026 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $502.58 million, a PE ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.02. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $50.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.70.

T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (TBUX) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 53.48m in AUM and 293 holdings. TBUX is an actively-managed fund that invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade fixed income securities, targeting an effective duration of 1.5 years or less.

