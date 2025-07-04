Analyzing Johnson Controls International (JCI) and Its Competitors

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) is one of 15 public companies in the “BLDG PRD – WOOD” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Johnson Controls International to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.1% of Johnson Controls International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of shares of all “BLDG PRD – WOOD” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Johnson Controls International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of shares of all “BLDG PRD – WOOD” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Johnson Controls International has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Johnson Controls International’s competitors have a beta of 1.43, meaning that their average share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson Controls International 10.19% 15.13% 6.10% Johnson Controls International Competitors 7.65% 10.27% 6.04%

Dividends

This table compares Johnson Controls International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Johnson Controls International pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Johnson Controls International pays out 39.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “BLDG PRD – WOOD” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 37.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Johnson Controls International has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Johnson Controls International lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Johnson Controls International and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson Controls International $22.95 billion $1.71 billion 28.41 Johnson Controls International Competitors $4.91 billion $297.37 million -11.49

Johnson Controls International has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Johnson Controls International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Johnson Controls International and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson Controls International 0 8 9 0 2.53 Johnson Controls International Competitors 188 1156 1094 47 2.40

Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus target price of $97.88, suggesting a potential downside of 8.13%. As a group, “BLDG PRD – WOOD” companies have a potential upside of 25.27%. Given Johnson Controls International’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Johnson Controls International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Johnson Controls International beats its competitors on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, building management, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, integrated fire detection and suppression systems, and fire protection and security products for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers. It also provides energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications. In addition, the company offers control software and software services for residential and commercial applications. Johnson Controls International plc was incorporated in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.

