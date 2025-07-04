Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 14,092.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,599 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPHD. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12,765.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 107,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 31,910 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $48.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.19. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $43.39 and a twelve month high of $51.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

