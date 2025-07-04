OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $36.95 Million Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,115,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,594 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $36,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $36.20 on Friday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $36.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.