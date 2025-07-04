iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Bought by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 60,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 53,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 28,751 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $164.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.92. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $129.38 and a 1-year high of $183.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

