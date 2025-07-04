4J Wealth Management LLC Invests $335,000 in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA)

4J Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 503.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 44,215 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,470,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,350,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,646,000.

Shares of TSPA stock opened at $39.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.59. T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.28 and a fifty-two week high of $39.42.

The T. Rowe Price US Equity Research ETF (TSPA) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 24.68m in AUM and 291 holdings. TSPA is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks long-term capital growth by investing in US-listed companies selected and weighted similar to the S&P 500 Index The fund utilizes the T TSPA was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by T.

