OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $23.72 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,088 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $23,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 29,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 56,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,103,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $185.18 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $188.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.63 and its 200-day moving average is $175.24. The company has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

