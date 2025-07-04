OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 16,987 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 891,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,987 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $23,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.76. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $29.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day moving average is $26.62.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

