OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $91.06 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,931,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313,991 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $91,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,529.6% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ opened at $23.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.91. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.43 and a twelve month high of $24.15.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.