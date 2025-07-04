SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Holdings Increased by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,980,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,337,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,390,000 after buying an additional 8,898,879 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,678,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $75,139,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 58,176.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,705,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SOFI shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stephens started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, April 25th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.73.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.91. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $18.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $763.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 87,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,253,944.60. Following the sale, the director owned 289,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,422.62. The trade was a 23.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 66,847 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $1,039,470.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 724,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,263,191.55. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,095 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,168 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

