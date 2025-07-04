SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Bought by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,045 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 585.7% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 2,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SAP by 153.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in SAP by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in SAP by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

SAP Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE:SAP opened at $302.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $297.12 and a 200-day moving average of $276.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.93 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.30. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $194.93 and a 52 week high of $311.40.

SAP Increases Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 16.33%. Analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $2.5423 dividend. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 35.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (up from $286.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on SAP in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.83.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

