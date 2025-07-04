Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total transaction of $872,406.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,089.10. This trade represents a 43.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total transaction of $96,991.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,113.84. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $543.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $536.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $536.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.89 billion, a PE ratio of 79.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.64. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $413.82 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 14.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.