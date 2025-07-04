Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) Shares Acquired by Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Graphic Packaging accounts for about 3.9% of Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $9,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 42.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.05.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 23.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

