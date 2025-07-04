T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) is 4J Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

4J Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF makes up 6.4% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. 4J Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $8,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 264,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after buying an additional 40,007 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 312,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 185,425 shares during the period. Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 97,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 45,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF stock opened at $35.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.20. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $35.65.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

