Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 710 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,085 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for 5.1% of Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $12,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,506 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,540 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 214,641 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 33,054 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,580. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Applied Materials Price Performance
Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $190.86 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $255.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.80. The stock has a market cap of $153.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.69.
Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Applied Materials Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 22.38%.
Applied Materials Profile
Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.
