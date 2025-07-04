MBA Advisors LLC Buys 107 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

MBA Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 48,746,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,678,000 after buying an additional 6,092,558 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 19,986.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,486,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,590 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $522,214,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 372.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,453,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298,530 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 122,584,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,752,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $179.00 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.80 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.23.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 price target (up from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.80.

View Our Latest Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.