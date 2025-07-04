44 Wealth Management LLC Has $662,000 Position in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE)

44 Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth about $737,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth about $717,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Sealed Air Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of SEE opened at $32.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.35. Sealed Air Corporation has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $38.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day moving average is $31.44.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Corporation will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also

