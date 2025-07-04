MBA Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

MBA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,235,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,735 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,299,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,323 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,801,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,897,000 after purchasing an additional 401,061 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $104,132,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,813,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,343,000 after purchasing an additional 94,164 shares during the period.

Shares of AMLP opened at $49.10 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $43.75 and a 1-year high of $53.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

