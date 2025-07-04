Hartline Investment Corp Buys 172 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,728 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $2,415,427,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,735,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $638,699,000 after buying an additional 5,449,158 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,858,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,209,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,930 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $358,151,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,707,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.83.

DIS stock opened at $123.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $222.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.29. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

