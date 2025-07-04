Hartline Investment Corp Trims Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Hartline Investment Corp reduced its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,176 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENPH. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 937,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,354,000 after purchasing an additional 56,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.35 per share, with a total value of $185,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,598,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,099,559.60. This trade represents a 0.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 3.7%

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $42.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.63. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $130.08.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $84.00 price objective on Enphase Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $28.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ENPH

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.