Hartline Investment Corp Takes Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 418,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,192,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 2.8% of Hartline Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFLO. Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,421,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,654,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,780,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,327,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,536,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,914,000 after purchasing an additional 265,229 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.36 and a one year high of $50.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.56.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

