44 Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

44 Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 9.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.4% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $193,187.50. Following the sale, the director owned 20,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,137.25. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LDOS. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Leidos from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Leidos from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Baird R W lowered shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.46.

Leidos Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $164.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.62 and a fifty-two week high of $202.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

