Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Acquired by Huntleigh Advisors Inc.

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Huntleigh Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,471,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,024,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,224,000 after buying an additional 2,088,839 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $57,561,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Stag Industrial by 442.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,364,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Stag Industrial by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,090,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,685,000 after acquiring an additional 522,568 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $36.95 on Friday. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $41.63. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.65.

Stag Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $205.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1242 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

STAG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Stag Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 28,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,306.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,543.50. This trade represents a 80.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

