BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0929 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 562,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,953 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $9,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

