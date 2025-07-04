Huntleigh Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 10.2% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APD. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.94.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $291.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.69 and a 1 year high of $341.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $276.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.43.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.07%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

