Huntleigh Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,130 Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARDC. United Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 330,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 4.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 124,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 194,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the first quarter worth $2,390,000.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:ARDC opened at $14.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average is $14.38. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $15.62.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Dividend Announcement

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%.

(Free Report)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It primarily invests in the U.S. securities and companies. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, equity securities of CLOs and debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.