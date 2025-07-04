BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BGY)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0426 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BGY opened at $5.81 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.56.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,717 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

