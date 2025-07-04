Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 35.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 200,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,816 shares during the period. Virtu Financial makes up about 1.6% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $7,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,375,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,688 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,448,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,696,000 after purchasing an additional 471,526 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $39,993,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 948,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,846,000 after purchasing an additional 609,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 11.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 930,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,856,000 after buying an additional 95,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $44.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.58. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $44.96.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $497.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other Virtu Financial news, Director John Nixon sold 6,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $298,241.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,582.86. This represents a 17.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas A. Cifu sold 178,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $6,877,802.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 408,867 shares in the company, valued at $15,770,000.19. This trade represents a 30.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 362,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,079,615 over the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

