Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 4,376 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,666 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,376 shares during the quarter. Independent Bank makes up 1.9% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Independent Bank worth $9,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 810.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Independent Bank by 15.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Price Performance

INDB opened at $66.95 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52-week low of $47.43 and a 52-week high of $77.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.37. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $178.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.03 million. On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INDB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Independent Bank from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

