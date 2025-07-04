Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $6.17 Million Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,878 shares during the quarter. Halozyme Therapeutics makes up about 1.3% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $6,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 20.1% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 62.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HALO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Leerink Partners cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $54.05 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $70.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.53. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 136.91%. The firm had revenue of $264.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $1,074,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 733,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,422,721.87. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 4,497 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $271,483.89. Following the sale, the director directly owned 28,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,246.07. The trade was a 13.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,497 shares of company stock worth $2,405,284 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.