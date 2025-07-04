Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 361 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Piper Sandler Companies makes up 1.2% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $5,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PIPR. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 2,183.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 28.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PIPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE PIPR opened at $293.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.48. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $202.91 and a twelve month high of $351.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $259.23.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $357.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.99 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

