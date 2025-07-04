Life Time Group (LTH) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) is one of 52 publicly-traded companies in the “LEISURE&REC SVS” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Life Time Group to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Life Time Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Life Time Group 7.60% 8.29% 2.96% Life Time Group Competitors -90.29% -69.36% -9.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.4% of Life Time Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Life Time Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Life Time Group $2.73 billion $156.24 million 30.45 Life Time Group Competitors $4.15 billion $328.73 million 32.93

This table compares Life Time Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Life Time Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Life Time Group. Life Time Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Life Time Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Life Time Group 0 5 8 0 2.62 Life Time Group Competitors 531 1567 3006 49 2.50

Life Time Group currently has a consensus price target of $35.92, indicating a potential upside of 22.90%. As a group, “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies have a potential upside of 10.79%. Given Life Time Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Life Time Group is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Life Time Group has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Life Time Group’s peers have a beta of 0.65, meaning that their average stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Life Time Group beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Life Time Group

(Get Free Report)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas. The company also offers fitness floors with equipment, locker rooms, group fitness studios, indoor and outdoor pools, bistros, indoor and outdoor tennis courts, pickleball courts, basketball courts, LifeSpa, LifeCafe, and childcare and Kids Academy learning spaces. In addition, its Life Time Digital provides live streaming fitness classes, remote goal-based personal training, nutrition and weight loss support, curated award-winning health, and fitness and wellness content. The company is also involved in media activities, conducting athletic events, and provision of related services. It operates various centers, including ground leases. The company was formerly known as LTF Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. in June 21, 2021. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.